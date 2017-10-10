Victim's name released in Jonesboro homicide

Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dewayne Turner, 28, of Blytheville dead in the middle of the road in the 900-block of Logan Avenue.

Jonesboro Police Department's Public Information Specialist David McDaniel said police received the call of shots fired around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators are searching the area for evidence at this time.

"This is a very permanent solution to something that was probably an issue that could have been resolved with time and patience," McDaniel said. "Now here we are with a victim of a shooting, potentially a homicide, we don't know at this point. We simply just don't know what we are dealing with. We don't know why this occurred."

So far, there are no known suspects at this time.

If you have information pertaining to this case, call the Jonesboro Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

