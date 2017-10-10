Lack of cooperation hindering shooting investigations

Several shootings have happened this month in Jonesboro and so far, zero people are in custody.

That has police in town frustrated.

A shooting that took place Oct. 1 on Race Street sent one man to the hospital.

The suspect, Antonio Dewayne Funches, is still at large.

The victim, Benjamin Scott, and witnesses have yet to provide officers with information that could help police.

Over the weekend, a woman was allegedly shot several times, but witnesses in that case who have come forward have provided mixed statements.

That has led police to question where the woman was shot and how many times.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist David McDaniel said the cooperation of witnesses and victims can help make or break a case.

“There is not always physical evidence,” McDaniel said. “There’s not always video. There is not always DNA or fingerprints. Sometimes we rely heavily on eyewitness testimony. If that is not available, then we get a cold case. A dead end.”

McDaniel said the investigation into the shooting over the weekend is an ongoing investigation.

Due to the lack of evidence in the first case this month, the case is inactive pending any further developments.

