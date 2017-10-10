Osceola police looking to add Skycops to department

The Osceola Police Department is looking to add a Skycop to their department.

A Skycop is a camera that several departments are already using to survey wide areas from above.

Osceola Police Chief Ollie Collins said they are working with the company to see how many cameras they could afford.

Once they get a price, he will make a proposal to the city council to buy the camera at their next meeting.

