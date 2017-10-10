Fundraiser held to help fund training for service dogs for veterans

An appreciation dinner was held Tuesday night for veterans to support other veterans.

Proceeds from the event held at St. Bernards Auditorium will help fund training for service dogs for veterans.

Veteran and author of My Enemy, My Friend, Dan Cherry, spoke to attendees about the power of forgiveness and hope.

“You know, forgiveness is a wonderful thing, and so many people have difficulty getting over past experiences,” Cherry said.

The service dogs are for our veterans at the Beck Pride Center for Wounded Veterans at Arkansas State University.

Lynda Nash, director of the Beck Pride Center said this is something that has long been needed.

“Feel the service animal in most cases to help mitigate anxiety, some depression, some PTSD symptoms,” Nash said. “That they can function better in their community and be more active.

The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club.

The Beck Pride Center’s training class is a minimum of 18 weeks.

