Arkansas prisons adding safeguards after disturbances

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas prison officials are upgrading security equipment and increasing restrictive housing for inmates after a series of violent disturbances that have included prisoners assaulting guards.

The Department of Correction on Tuesday announced steps it is taking in response to the recent violence at its facilities, which include assaults on three guards by inmates at two separate facilities on the same day last month. Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered the department to come up with an action plan in response to the disturbances.

The department did not have an estimate for what the safeguards will cost, but said it will reallocate existing resources for them. The plan was released a day before prison officials are set to appear before a legislative committee to discuss the disturbances.

