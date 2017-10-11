Arrest made in Jonesboro shooting death

Police have made an arrested in a deadly shooting.

Jonesboro police said Wednesday in a news release that 26-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Jonesboro was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Dewayne Turner, 28, of Blytheville.

Johnson was arrested following the shooting on Logan Ave. Tuesday night.

Officers received a call of shots fired around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Turner dead in the middle of the road in the 900-block of Logan.

Johnson is in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

According to JPD, detectives are still investigating the murder.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867) if you wish to remain anonymous.

