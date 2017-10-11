Judge finds probable cause to charge man in deadly shooting

A judge has found probable cause to charge a man in connection to a deadly Jonesboro shooting.

Jonesboro police said Wednesday in a news release that 26-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Jonesboro was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Dewayne Turner, 28, of Blytheville.

On Thursday, Johnson appeared in Craighead County District Court for a probable cause hearing.

Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Johnson with first-degree murder. Boling set Johnson's bond at $500,000. If convicted, Johnson could face 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Johnson was arrested following the shooting on Logan Ave. Tuesday night. Officers received a call of shots fired around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Turner dead in the middle of the road in the 900-block of Logan.

According to court documents, officers located a crime scene at 903 Logan. The resident, Johnson, was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Hours later police were notified that Johnson was at a Jonesboro hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Johnson spoke briefly with a detective at the hospital and said he shot at Turner and Turner shot him, court documents stated.

He was arrested after being released from the hospital.

According to JPD, detectives are still investigating the murder.

"They're still exploring other avenues and possibilities of there being additional suspects," Cpl. David McDaniel said. "They're not ruling anything out at this point. It's still continually and actively being investigated."

Johnson's next court date was scheduled for Nov. 22.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867) if you wish to remain anonymous.

