Grants announced to support arts and cultural projects

A federal-state partnership has announced grant money will be headed to arts and cultural sectors in and around Region 8.

On Wednesday, the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) stated seed investments will be provided for 16 projects in eight states. Along with public and private sector partners, the total investment is $1.6 million.

The two following projects are in Region 8:

City of Cherokee Village, AR: DRA Investment: $20,000. Total Investment: $57,000. In partnership with the Cherokee Village Historical Society, the city will construct a business incubator and community space for the Spring River Innovation Hub to support the arts, entrepreneurialism and community development.

City of Caruthersville, MO: DRA Investment: $25,000. Total Investment: $53,440. In partnership with the Caruthersville Area Arts Council, the city will renovate the Exchange Building in the downtown corridor to establish a cultural arts center and business incubator for Caruthersville and the surrounding region.

DRA was established in 2000 by Congress as a federal-state partnership to help create jobs and build communities across eight states.



