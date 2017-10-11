Jonesboro man accused of battery over burned bacon

Jonesboro police say a man bashed his stepson’s head with a lamp over a batch of burned bacon.

Police arrested Terry Perryman, 56, on suspicion of second-degree domestic battering.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Anthony Zaffarano was called to the 1400-block of Huntington regarding an assault in progress.

The victim’s mother said Perryman attacked her 19-year-old son, who she said is autistic, because the younger man “burned bacon he was cooking.”

She said Perryman began hitting her son with a lamp, cutting open his head.

“I noticed there was a pool of blood on the floor in the doorway leading to the bedroom,” Zaffarano stated in his initial incident report. “The lamp had blood on it.”

Zaffarano noted that Perryman had blood on his hands and legs, but did not have any cuts on his body. He also said the man had a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from his person.

An ambulance crew took the victim to St. Bernards for treatment of his injuries.

Zaffarano arrested Perryman and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was left without a bond to await a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android