White supremacists, others picked up in west Arkansas sweep

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say an indictment accuses dozens of people in west central Arkansas with drug and gun crimes, including members of white-supremacist groups.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland and others said Wednesday there are 70 defendants in state and federal courts - including 27 people picked up Wednesday morning. A federal indictment handed up Oct. 3 was unsealed after the roundup. According to prosecutors, over the past two years agents made 59 controlled purchases of methamphetamine and seized more than 25 pounds of meth, in addition to 69 guns and $70,000 in drug proceeds.

Among 44 federal defendants are nine who are avowed white supremacists, including eight in the New Aryan Empire and one in the White Aryan Resistance. Prosecutors said the organizations started as prison gangs.

