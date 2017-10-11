Man accused of forging checks on cousin's closed account

An Osceola man faces felony forgery charges after police say he cashed three checks on his cousin’s closed bank account.

On Tuesday, Jonesboro police responded to a theft call at Centennial Bank, 715 Southwest Dr.

According to the probable cause affidavit, when officers arrived at the bank they found 23-year-old Allen Fields and another man sitting inside a vehicle in the drive-through.

Bank employees said Fields had cashed and deposited three checks totaling $1,575 on an account that had been closed for several months, the affidavit said.

During a Mirandized interview, Fields reportedly said the owner of the account, whom he identified as his cousin, had written the checks to him.

When asked if he had cashed any other checks, Fields told the investigators he had only cashed three checks.

However, bank employees provided police information “showing Allen Fields depositing two other checks into the ATM overnight deposit,” the affidavit said.

Those two checks were canceled.

Bank officials said Fields managed to pass the other checks by depositing half of the amount into his account and accepting cash for the other half.

On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Fields with second-degree forgery. If convicted of the Class B felony, Fields could be sentenced anywhere from 3 to 10 years in prison and fined as much as $10,000.

Boling set Fields’ bond at $3,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

