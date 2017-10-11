Man killed in Little Rock pushes homicide total to 47

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock police say a 30-year-old man found shot to death at an apartment complex is the city's 47th homicide victim of the year. Last year, the city had 42 homicides.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that police were called Tuesday night to an apartment complex and found Paul Gonzales of Jacksonville dead. An officer patrolling the area had found the body. Television station KATV reported that witnesses said they heard shots but didn't see anything.



Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said detectives are not sure why Gonzales was at the apartment complex.



Until Tuesday's shooting death, the city had not had a killing not involving a police officer since Aug. 20. The city has added police patrols to address an increase in the city's homicide rate.

