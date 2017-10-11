Poplar Bluff police search for stabbing suspect

The Poplar Bluff Police Department needs the public’s help finding a man wanted in a stabbing.

According to a news release, police are looking for Joseph Rick, 45, of Poplar Bluff.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android