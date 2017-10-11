Police need community cooperation to solve several recent shootings

The deadly shooting in Jonesboro Tuesday night makes the third shooting the city has seen so far in October.

Dewayne Turner of Blytheville was killed in that shooting. One man is in custody for that murder.

But no arrests have been made in two other recent cases.

One man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Race and Crawford Streets. Antonio Funches has been named a suspect in the case but is not in custody.

The second shooting of the month happened on North Church Street near Jessup Drive. A woman was shot multiple times, but no suspect has been named.

Now, police say they need the community’s help to solve these crimes.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said they will, of course, increase patrols in problematic areas as they arise.

But he said it seems that in these recent shootings the victim and suspect know each other, rather than just random acts of violence.

Those types of crimes are harder to predict and prevent.

Another big problem the department is seeing, though, is that victims and witnesses don’t want to cooperate with police.

“Your friends, your family, if you’ve been victimized then we do need your cooperation because we want the case resolved and we want the person brought to justice,” Elliott said. "Otherwise, you have somebody that has committed a wrongful act, and they’re just running free, and that sets the tone for others that, ‘hey I can do the same thing and get away with it because people just don’t want to get involved.’”

Elliott said people will often get on social media and discuss crimes, but won’t make statements to police.

But investigators do look at that social media and follow up on leads from it.

If you have any information about these shootings, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android