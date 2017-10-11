A-State’s Hansen Named Golden Arm Award Top-20 Candidate

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/11/17) – Arkansas State junior Justice Hansen was named Wednesday as one of the top-20 candidates for the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the nation’s top college quarterback for his accomplishments both on and off the field.

Hansen was one of 47 initial Golden Arm Award nominees announced this past July and now remains one of the top-20 candidates who “have continued to demonstrate skill and talent that have catapulted them to the next level,” according to the announcement made today by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

A 2016 Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Hansen is ranked among the top 20 players in the nation in six statistical categories, including points responsible for per game (4th), passing touchdowns (11th), passing yards per game (11th), completions per game (11th), total offense (11th) and passing efficiency (15th). He is the only player in the Sun Belt Conference to rank among the top two players in the league for passing efficiency (1st), total offense (2nd), passing yards average (2nd) and passing touchdowns (2nd).

The Edmond, Okla., native was named the College Sports Madness Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week following each of A-State’s first two games this season. He recorded a school-record 46 completions for 415 yards and three touchdowns against Nebraska. He completed 67 percent of his passing attempts against the Huskers, while his 46 completions also tied the second most in Sun Belt history and are currently the most in the nation this season for a single game.

Hansen has thrown multiple touchdown passes 10 times during his career, including the last six games in a row dating back to last season. His 14 scoring passes this season are already tied for the 11th most in school history and just 10 shy of the most ever by an A-State player. He has increased his career total to 33, which stands as the fifth most all-time at Arkansas State.

Additionally, Hansen has thrown for at least 234 yards in every game this season and for over 300 three times. He is averaging 325.3 passing yards per game, which would break the current A-State record for a single season by over 49 yards per game. He has completed 98-of-151 attempts this year for a 64.9 percentage.

The 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented at a ceremony Friday, Dec. 8, at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor & The Grand in Baltimore, Md.