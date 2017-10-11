Dedication ceremony held for revitalized cemetery

A Lake City couple’s vision was completed Wednesday morning during a dedication ceremony.

The Prairie Cemetery near Lunsford dates back to the late 1800s, but until recently you couldn’t even tell what it was.

People had dumped old furniture on the site, which was completely grown over with weeds and tall grass.

Brenda and Don Hutcheson began the cleanup project in February.

“My husband and I grew up in this area, and we’ve known about the cemetery all of our life, but at the same token we just didn’t take any action,” Brenda said. “But finally we just said now is the time if it’s going to be done and we had almost waited too late. It was so terribly overgrown.”

Now, there is a new sign at the cemetery as well as a dedication plaque and a marker on each grave.

Brenda said she is grateful to have provided a proper resting place for those buried there and somewhere to visit for the families.

“I didn’t dream we could come this far in nine months and we could not have if it wasn’t for the Craighead County road crew with their big equipment and all the volunteers that helped,” Brenda said.

The Hutcheson's are still looking for descendants of anyone who might be buried in the cemetery.

“We know that there are at least four or five people buried here that we do not have names for,” Brenda said. “And I would like to find descendants of those buried here to just let them know that now their family members have a great final resting spot.”

Brenda and her husband have also decided they will be buried at the Prairie Cemetery.

