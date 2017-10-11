Man arrested in connection to deadly crash

A Lake City man is under arrest in connection with a deadly accident that happened on Highway 18 earlier this year.

Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Region 8 News that John Ridge, 33, of Lake City was arrested Wednesday on a felony bench warrant for the wreck.

The crash, which happened Highway 18 near County Road 945, killed Kenneth Jackson of Blytheville.

Arkansas State Police report that on June 24, Ridge crossed the center lane of the highway and hit Jackson head-on.

A 14-year-old passenger in Jackson's vehicle was also injured in the crash, as was Ridge himself.

Rolland said he expects more details about Ridge's arrest to be released Thursday.

