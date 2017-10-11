At 10: One neighborhood is coming up with plans to curtail crime - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: One neighborhood is coming up with plans to curtail crime.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Some Region 8 neighbors are working on plans to make their neighborhood safer.

More campgrounds for Craighead Forest Park? It's a possibility.

Plus, it's finally feeling like fall out! Ryan has your forecast.

Powered by Frankly