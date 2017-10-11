Craighead Forest Park to get more camp spaces

Craighead Forest Park will soon have more spaces to camp after an increase in popularity of camping in the park.

According to Wixson Huffstetler, Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Jonesboro, they plan to add five more camp spaces to their RV campsite when they complete the walking trail and pedestrian trail.

“We have thirty right now and last week we were sold out and had to start turning people away so it has grown to be very popular,” said Huffstetler. “Since I have been doing this for seven years, the camping use to good but it needed some improvements big time.”

Huffstetler said one reason why the pastime has become so popular there is because of the new features in the park.

“With the walking trail coming and the exercise station, people are just coming to enjoy the camping aspect even more,” said Huffstetler. “It’s a place where people come to just get away from their normal lives.”

He said Jonesboro residents are not the only ones enjoying the campgrounds.

“Most of our traffic is not from Jonesboro,” said Huffstetler. “They are from all over the country actually. We get them from everywhere and they come back every year so that shows me that we are doing something right and will continue to go that direction.

Huffstetler said last year the activity brought in around $80,000.

With more spaces added, that number may increase.

“Eventually I would like to design a whole new space in the woods here for more camping near the lake,” said Huffstetler. “It is just a fun thing to do. It is quiet and peaceful. I encourage everyone to bring their kids out and come camp with so many things to do at this park.”

