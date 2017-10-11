Area seeks neighborhood watch after car break-ins

A Jonesboro neighborhood is looking to have a neighborhood watch program after a series of crime-related incidents have taken place.

According to David McDaniel, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, the Indian Trails neighborhood has experienced a series of car break-ins.

Tuesday night they held an information meeting where residents invited McDaniel to inform them on how to get started.

“I spoke to about 100 people, giving them a road map on how to get this neighborhood watch program organized,” said McDaniel.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with the department said she is happy this is taking place for the sake of keeping neighborhoods safe.

“There are bad guys. They are looking out and you know if we are not in a particular area they see that as a moment to strike so I would say that because of that it is good to have those extra set of eyes out there,” said Brandon.

Brandon said the need for a neighborhood watch has come up in another area for the same reason.

She added that if you would like to start your own neighborhood watch association, contact the police department and they will provide tips on ways to better protect your area.

