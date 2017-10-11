Major highway projects delayed

After experiencing complications, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is now having to delay two major highway projects in Region 8.

Those projects include connecting Highway 412 from Highway 414 to Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge and the BNSF overpass over Highland Drive in Jonesboro.

According to Brad Smithee, district engineer, the projects were supposed to start this fall, but due to complications with getting the utilities in order and right of way passages cleared, the date has been pushed back to 2018.

Smithee said this is a typical issue to have when dealing with larger scale projects.

“As we program these funds we want them to be used to benefit the citizens, and the motorist, of course, and so really I guess the best word that I can sum that up with is, please give us some patience and let us work out some final details for these types of projects,” said Smithee.

Smithee said the new start date for the Highway 412 project is July 2018 and the start date for the BNSF overpass project in Jonesboro is February of 2018.

