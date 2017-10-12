Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Tisha Westerman) (Source: Tisha Westerman)
(Source: Tisha Westerman) (Source: Tisha Westerman)
(Source: Tisha Westerman) (Source: Tisha Westerman)
WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

A full line-up is planned for a town festival in Poinsett County.

The 41st Annual Arkansas Rice Festival is Saturday, Oct. 14, in Weiner.

According to the festival website, the event observes the rich heritage of rice farming in Arkansas and celebrates the harvest season.

Everything kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony and then the parade at 11 a.m.

There will be a duck calling clinic, duck calling contest, and rice cook-off.

At 1 p.m., the wiener dog race and show will take place at the contest stage.

A number of musical performances are also planned to include Sobriety Check Band, Znydall Wayne Raney Band with Doug Greeno, and the street dance headliner is the Tony Spinner Band.

The Arkansas Rice Festival Pageant is on the main stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Art and photo exhibits will be in the commercial building and there will be a car show at the Weiner Baptist Church.

For a full schedule of events or contact information, click here

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man arrested in connection to deadly crash

    Man arrested in connection to deadly crash

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-10-11 22:41:32 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-12 18:59:13 GMT
    John Ridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)John Ridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Lake City man is under arrest in connection with a deadly accident that happened on Highway 18 earlier this year.

    A Lake City man is under arrest in connection with a deadly accident that happened on Highway 18 earlier this year.

  • BREAKING

    Judge finds probable cause to charge man in deadly shooting

    Judge finds probable cause to charge man in deadly shooting

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-10-11 14:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-10-12 18:32:43 GMT

    Jonesboro police say 26-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Jonesboro was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Dewayne Turner of Blytheville.

    Jonesboro police say 26-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Jonesboro was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Dewayne Turner of Blytheville.

  • Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday

    Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:14:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:16:02 GMT
    (Source: Tisha Westerman)(Source: Tisha Westerman)

    A full line-up of events is planned for a town festival in Poinsett County.

    A full line-up of events is planned for a town festival in Poinsett County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly