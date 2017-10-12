Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday

A full line-up is planned for a town festival in Poinsett County.

The 41st Annual Arkansas Rice Festival is Saturday, Oct. 14, in Weiner.

According to the festival website, the event observes the rich heritage of rice farming in Arkansas and celebrates the harvest season.

Everything kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony and then the parade at 11 a.m.

There will be a duck calling clinic, duck calling contest, and rice cook-off.

At 1 p.m., the wiener dog race and show will take place at the contest stage.

A number of musical performances are also planned to include Sobriety Check Band, Znydall Wayne Raney Band with Doug Greeno, and the street dance headliner is the Tony Spinner Band.

The Arkansas Rice Festival Pageant is on the main stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Art and photo exhibits will be in the commercial building and there will be a car show at the Weiner Baptist Church.

For a full schedule of events or contact information, click here.

