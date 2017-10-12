Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Walnut Ridge man faces two counts of negligent homicide in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a Region 8 couple.

Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for Third Judicial District, formally charged 58-year-old Ronnie Edward Barnes in the deaths of Phyllis and Nelson Gatewood.

According to court documents, Barnes had methamphetamines in his system when his vehicle crashed into the Gatewood’s van on July 31.

Phyllis Gatewood was making a left turn from U.S. Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat when Barnes’s pickup truck slammed into the right front side, the affidavit stated.

Investigators say Barnes was traveling at 71 miles per hour in a 45 mile an hour zone just before impact.

The impact forced both cars off the road. The Gatewoods’ van crossed the ditch and traveled up an embankment, striking two other vehicles, before coming to a stop. The husband and wife were killed.

Barnes was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital with serious injuries.

A sample of his blood was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. According to the court documents, the tests revealed he had methamphetamine and benzodiazepines in his system.

A judge issued a warrant for Barnes’ arrest on Oct. 6 for two counts of felony negligent homicide.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday

    Arkansas Rice Festival set for Saturday

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:14:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:16:02 GMT
    (Source: Tisha Westerman)(Source: Tisha Westerman)

    A full line-up of events is planned for a town festival in Poinsett County.

    A full line-up of events is planned for a town festival in Poinsett County.

  • Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

    Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

    Thursday, October 12 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-10-12 16:09:04 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:08:43 GMT
    Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Walnut Ridge man faces two counts of negligent homicide in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a Region 8 couple.

    A Walnut Ridge man faces two counts of negligent homicide in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a Region 8 couple.

  • Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

    Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:47:26 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:07:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Several counties in Region 8 and Arkansas are under a burn ban, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

    Several counties in Region 8 and Arkansas are under a burn ban, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

    •   
Powered by Frankly