Prosecutor: Man's failure to stop blamed for deadly crash

An Ash Flat man is charged with negligent homicide after investigators say he ignored a stop sign and crashed into a car, injuring two children and killing a woman.

The crash happened Aug. 11 in Cherokee Village. Police say Jessica Kornegay was making a left turn from Hiawatha Drive onto Pontiac when a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Preston Tyler Thomas struck her car.

Court documents stated Thomas “negligently disregarded the stop sign” resulting in Kornegay’s death and serious injury to two minor female passengers in her car.

Arkansas State Police conducted a warrant search of the crash data recorder in Thomas’s vehicle and discovered he was traveling 37 miles per hour in a 30 mile an hour zone at the time of the crash, an affidavit said.

The CDR also revealed that he did not use his vehicle brakes prior to the collision, the court documents said.

On Oct. 6, Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the Third Judicial District, formally charged Thomas with misdemeanor negligent homicide.

