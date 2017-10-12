Both sides ask judge to put begging law case on hold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Attorneys for Arkansas and two panhandlers who are challenging an anti-begging law have asked to put the case on hold while the state appeals an order halting the measure's enforcement.

The attorneys on Wednesday filed a joint motion asking U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson to stay proceedings in his court over the law, which expands the definition of loitering to include anyone asking for charity or a gift in a harassing or threatening manner that's likely to cause alarm in others or create a traffic hazard. Wilson last month issued a preliminary injunction halting the law's enforcement.

The state says it's appealing Wilson's order to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state over the measure on behalf of the two panhandlers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.