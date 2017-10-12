JPD: Dad identifies son as arson, burglary suspect

A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge a Jonesboro man with arson and commercial burglary after investigators say his dad identified him.

On July 9, police investigated a reported break-in at Razorback Concrete, 3001 West Parker.

Police say after ramming a vehicle into an overhead door, Colby Lee Kinman, 25, of Jonesboro, forced his way into the business and stole several items, including a computer and copper wire.

At one point, according to a probable cause affidavit, Kinman attempted to start a concrete truck parked inside the building.

The truck’s interior is equipped with a camera that records whenever the ignition is turned on, the court documents said.

Footage from that camera reportedly revealed a man matching Kinman’s description attempting to start the truck.

On July 11, a Jonesboro detective interviewed Kinman’s father who said the man in the footage was his son Colby.

Investigators say they also found a cell phone belonging to Colby Kinman at the crime scene.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Kinman with arson, commercial burglary, breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Boling set Kinman’s bond at $100,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

