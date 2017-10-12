A Better Region 8: Helping police fight crime anonymously

The deadly shooting in Jonesboro Tuesday night makes the third shooting the city has seen so far in October. Dewayne Turner of Blytheville was killed in that shooting. One man is in custody.

But no arrests have been made in two other recent cases.

One man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Race and Crawford Streets. Antonio Funches has been named a suspect in the case but is not in custody.

Another shooting this month happened on North Church Street near Jessup Drive. A woman was shot multiple times, but no suspect has been named.

It’s up to the Jonesboro Police Department to solve these crimes, and they are asking for your help.

But there’s an old saying that applies to this situation: “Silence speaks volumes.” The silence from the public about these cases does more than speak volumes; it’s deafening.

Recently, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott told Region 8 News that victims and witnesses don’t want to cooperate with police.

In many instances, they are talking about what they know about crimes on Facebook and other social media. Jonesboro Police know that, and they constantly monitor social media for tips and leads.

Think about that. More people are trusting Facebook than the police officers who actually solve crimes and arrest suspects.

That’s sad, and it can also be dangerous because social media can expose who you are.

JPD has a proven way for you to help that keeps you anonymous.

You can always call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking your iPhone or Android phone and typing in 274637, or the word “Crimes,” if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type in 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.

Let’s do our part to bring justice to those affected by these violent crimes. Helping the police is the right thing to do and it makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

