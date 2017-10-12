Parking attendant now issuing citations downtown

The Downtown Jonesboro parking attendant is now writing tickets after months of issuing warnings to drivers.

Parking Attendant Amanda Rivera began issuing those citations Wednesday and had written 5 tickets by Thursday afternoon.

She is looking out for several things including vehicles blocking fire hydrants or fire exits in alleys, vehicles parked facing the wrong direction, taking up more than one spot, parking partially in the road, or staying in a spot longer than the posted time.

“Lots of warnings out here, so most people realized that was coming,” Cpl. David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department said. “There’s plenty of signage out.”

McDaniel said the patrolling is mainly during business hours and has been implemented to help store owners.

“It is a busy part of town business wise and traditionally, in the past, there’s been an issue with people parking here, leaving their car here all day, and businesses want people to be able to park near their businesses,” McDaniel said. “And if those spots are occupied all day long, then people aren’t able to park closely or conveniently to those businesses.”

McDaniel said most of the tickets are a low fine.

Some do get more expensive if not paid within two weeks or the second time you get cited for that offense, as noted in this list of violations and fines.

Parked in Excess of Posted Time Limit:

$10 if paid within 14 days

$25 if paid after 14 days

$25 for subsequent offense in 60-day period

Parked Obstructing Cross, Within Intersection, or In Alley:

$10

Parked in No Parking:

$50

Parked on Sidewalk:

$50

Parked Left Door to Curb:

$50

Failed to Park within Painted or Marked Line:

$10 if paid within 14 days

$25 if paid after 14 days

$25 for subsequent offense in 60-day period

Parking in Loading Zone in Excess of 15 Minutes:

$10 if paid within 14 days

$25 if paid after 14 days

$25 for subsequent offense in 60-day period

Parked Near Fire Hydrant:

$50

Parking in a Handicapped Spot:

$100

