County denies overcrowding allegations - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County denies overcrowding allegations

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Jail officials in White County said Thursday that rumors regarding overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were simply false.

To prove it, according to Little Rock television station KARK, officials allowed cellphone cameras to capture the interior of the jail.

While inmates weren't recorded, several video clips showed that while some top bunks were empty, there were no signs of overcrowding in the cell blocks.

"The overcrowding stems from us having to empty out a 40-bed pod so we could refurbish it so they could live in better living conditions," Maj. Clayton Edwards said.

Edwards said many have previously tried and failed to sue the jail over the same type of allegations.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Heated discussion over deputies pay

    Heated discussion over deputies pay

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:10:54 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:36:41 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

    Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

    Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

    Thursday, October 12 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 02:11:51 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:14:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A facelift is ongoing to the exterior of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

    A facelift is ongoing to the exterior of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

  • County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

    County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:33:30 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:47:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

    The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

    •   
Powered by Frankly