County denies overcrowding allegations

Jail officials in White County said Thursday that rumors regarding overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were simply false.

To prove it, according to Little Rock television station KARK, officials allowed cellphone cameras to capture the interior of the jail.

While inmates weren't recorded, several video clips showed that while some top bunks were empty, there were no signs of overcrowding in the cell blocks.

"The overcrowding stems from us having to empty out a 40-bed pod so we could refurbish it so they could live in better living conditions," Maj. Clayton Edwards said.

Edwards said many have previously tried and failed to sue the jail over the same type of allegations.

