Grant allows town to repair nearly all roads

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
TYRONZA, AR (KAIT) -

Almost every road in Tyronza will have work done on it in the next few weeks.

The city recently received a $250,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to repair and pave the streets.

Mayor Charles Glover said they will be able to repave 80% of the streets in town with that money.

He said many streets have a lot of potholes while others are not terrible right now, but will deteriorate quickly if they don’t repave them now.

That is something they wouldn’t be able to do without this grant.

“It would take us a lot of time to accumulate that much money in our street fund,” Glover said. “It’s a great help from the highway department and it goes a long way toward making our streets safe.”

The city will also pitch in some money to pave the driveway into the city park and the parking lot there at the same time.

The mayor said crews should begin the road work by the end of this week or the beginning of next week. 

