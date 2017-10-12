County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said the next step is to have the county attorney draft an ordinance so the county can transfer the old Department of Human Services property to the city of Newport.

Phillips said the ordinance should be on the November agenda.

Newport wants to use the building for the Rock and Roll Highway museum.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Heated discussion over deputies pay

    Heated discussion over deputies pay

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:10:54 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:36:41 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

    Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

    Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

    Thursday, October 12 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 02:11:51 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:14:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A facelift is ongoing to the exterior of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

    A facelift is ongoing to the exterior of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

  • County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

    County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:33:30 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:47:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

    The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

    •   
Powered by Frankly