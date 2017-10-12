County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said the next step is to have the county attorney draft an ordinance so the county can transfer the old Department of Human Services property to the city of Newport.

Phillips said the ordinance should be on the November agenda.

Newport wants to use the building for the Rock and Roll Highway museum.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android