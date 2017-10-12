Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas is getting a facelift.

CEO Luther Lewis said the building has been deteriorating over time.

Lewis said exterior renovations started two months ago. In that time, they've reskinned the building, added new gutters and downspouts, and added a rock accent to the building.

Though they have a little more work to do, Lewis said they had had several compliments already from the community.

“You know people pass here all the time,” Luther said. “They remember seeing how bad the outside was looking but now we are getting a lot of good comments about how great it is looking and how people appreciate what’s going on here.”

Lewis went on to say they have also done some renovations to the behavioral health unit and patient rooms inside the hospital.

In total, renovations for both inside and outside cost around $400,000.

Completion of the exterior renovations is expected to be at the end of October.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Heated discussion over deputies pay

    Heated discussion over deputies pay

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:10:54 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:36:41 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

    Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

    Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

    Thursday, October 12 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 02:11:51 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:14:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A facelift is ongoing to the exterior of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

    A facelift is ongoing to the exterior of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

  • County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

    County to draft ordinance to transfer building to Newport

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:33:30 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:47:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

    The Jackson County Quorum Court is proceeding with the transfer of an old building from the county to the city of Newport.

    •   
Powered by Frankly