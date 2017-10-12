Pocahontas hospital receives a facelift

Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas is getting a facelift.

CEO Luther Lewis said the building has been deteriorating over time.

Lewis said exterior renovations started two months ago. In that time, they've reskinned the building, added new gutters and downspouts, and added a rock accent to the building.

Though they have a little more work to do, Lewis said they had had several compliments already from the community.

“You know people pass here all the time,” Luther said. “They remember seeing how bad the outside was looking but now we are getting a lot of good comments about how great it is looking and how people appreciate what’s going on here.”

Lewis went on to say they have also done some renovations to the behavioral health unit and patient rooms inside the hospital.

In total, renovations for both inside and outside cost around $400,000.

Completion of the exterior renovations is expected to be at the end of October.

