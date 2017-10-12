Heated discussion over deputies pay - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Heated discussion over deputies pay

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The discussion started with Deputy Allen Web presenting a letter to justices of the peace requesting a wage increase.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said all employees in the county received a pay increase in Jan. 2017.

However, Tribble said the pay is not at the same rate as an officer with the Pocahontas Police Department.

Tribble presented numbers that showed a city patrol officer make $8,125 more than a county deputy which are both certified base rate salary.

Tribble said he is ashamed of the amount the deputies make because it can be stressful keeping a full staff.

“When we don’t offer more pay than that, I am not going to either get that applicant, I am not going to get a qualified applicant, or they are going to come for a training ground, and then they are going to leave,” Tribble said. “And that is what is happening to me.”

Justices did not come to a solution for the issue and said that they do not know where they will get the money that would satisfy a raise for the deputies.

Tribble and the quorum court did agree that deputies deserved a raise, but the request has been tabled for now.

