Heated discussion over deputies pay

Heated arguments took place during Thursday night’s Randolph County Quorum Court meeting over pay for deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The discussion started with Deputy Allen Web presenting a letter to justices of the peace requesting a wage increase.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said all employees in the county received a pay increase in Jan. 2017.

However, Tribble said the pay is not at the same rate as an officer with the Pocahontas Police Department.

Tribble presented numbers that showed a city patrol officer make $8,125 more than a county deputy which are both certified base rate salary.

Tribble said he is ashamed of the amount the deputies make because it can be stressful keeping a full staff.

“When we don’t offer more pay than that, I am not going to either get that applicant, I am not going to get a qualified applicant, or they are going to come for a training ground, and then they are going to leave,” Tribble said. “And that is what is happening to me.”

Justices did not come to a solution for the issue and said that they do not know where they will get the money that would satisfy a raise for the deputies.

Tribble and the quorum court did agree that deputies deserved a raise, but the request has been tabled for now.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android