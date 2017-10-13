School to submit alternative plan for snow days - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School to submit alternative plan for snow days

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The Batesville School District may be able to shorten their school year through Alternative Method of Instruction for snow days.

The Arkansas Department of Education offers this program as a way to make up a snow day by having students work from home instead of going an extra day in June.

Batesville will soon submit a five-day AMI plan to the state.

They will be using their established online courses through Edgenuity and Google Classroom to offer the instruction.

For the state board to approve a school’s plan, they must submit what both students and staff would work on during the snow days. 

