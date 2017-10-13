School to submit alternative plan for snow days

The Batesville School District may be able to shorten their school year through Alternative Method of Instruction for snow days.

The Arkansas Department of Education offers this program as a way to make up a snow day by having students work from home instead of going an extra day in June.

Batesville will soon submit a five-day AMI plan to the state.

They will be using their established online courses through Edgenuity and Google Classroom to offer the instruction.

For the state board to approve a school’s plan, they must submit what both students and staff would work on during the snow days.

