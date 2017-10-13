JETS hauling fans to A-State homecoming - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JETS hauling fans to A-State homecoming

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Going to this weekend’s A-State homecoming? Then let the Red Wolf Express take you in style.

The JET Red Wolf Express will transport fans from downtown Jonesboro to Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday in time for the 6 p.m. kickoff against Coastal Carolina.

Passengers can hop on the JET buses at the corner of Cate and Church Streets starting at 3 p.m. every 20 minutes until 5 p.m. and again at 5:15 and 5:30.

Return service will begin at the start of the third quarter and continue every 30 minutes until 20 minutes after the game.

Round-trip prices are $2.50 for adults; $1.20 for seniors over 65, disabled veterans with Veterans passes and ages 6-18; $1.80 for students with ID; and free for children under 6.

