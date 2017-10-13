Rapper's concert canceled in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A rap concert has been cancelled in Little Rock after the city's police chief raised safety concerns.

The concert was scheduled for Friday at the Clear Channel Metroplex featuring Demario Dewayne White Jr., the rapper known as MoneyBagg Yo.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner sent a letter last week to San Antonio-based iHeart Media and Entertainment. In the letter, Buckner cited three shooting incidents in other states at recent appearances by White. He also said the Little Rock venue lacked adequate security plans.

City leaders were made aware of the concert Thursday. They were alarmed to find White had ties with Ricky Hampton, the Memphis-based rapper who performed in Little Rock this summer when gunfire broke out. The incident injured 25 people.

Metroplex says it couldn't disclose who canceled the concert.

