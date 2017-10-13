Appeals court keeps Arkansas abortion pill limits on hold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal appeals court is preventing Arkansas from enforcing restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered while Planned Parenthood asks the nation's highest court to review a ruling in favor of the law.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted a request by Planned Parenthood Great Plains to not allow an earlier ruling in favor of the restrictions to take effect yet. The restrictions are part of a 2015 law that requires doctors who provide the abortion pill to maintain a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood argued the stay was needed to ensure women can continue to access the abortion pill in Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.