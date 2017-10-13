Arkansas murder charge dismissed after witness recants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Prosecutors in Arkansas have dropped a murder charge against a Florida prison inmate after saying the only witness has recanted his claim to seeing the slaying.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that prosecutor Ashley Clancy told a judge that the witness identification was the basis for arresting Charles Brent Gant on a first-degree murder charge.



Gant was charged in the November 2016 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Pedro Omar Baez Esperanza in North Little Rock.



Gant was arrested just more than a week later in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.



He will now be returned to Florida where he's serving time for drug convictions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)