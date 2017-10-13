Arkansas murder charge dismissed after witness recants - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas murder charge dismissed after witness recants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Prosecutors in Arkansas have dropped a murder charge against a Florida prison inmate after saying the only witness has recanted his claim to seeing the slaying.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that prosecutor Ashley Clancy told a judge that the witness identification was the basis for arresting Charles Brent Gant on a first-degree murder charge.
    
Gant was charged in the November 2016 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Pedro Omar Baez Esperanza in North Little Rock.
    
Gant was arrested just more than a week later in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
    
He will now be returned to Florida where he's serving time for drug convictions.

  • School to submit alternative plan for snow days

    The Batesville School District may be able to shorten their school year through Alternative Method of Instruction for snow days.

  • Health inspectors observe variety of violations

    Region 8 health inspectors found a variety of violations during their latest visits.

  • Appeals court keeps Arkansas abortion pill limits on hold

    A federal appeals court is preventing Arkansas from enforcing restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered while Planned Parenthood asks the nation's highest court to review a ruling in favor of the law.

