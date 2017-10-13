Miranda Lambert brings tour to Arkansas next spring

A country superstar is bringing her tour to the Natural State next spring.

Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour is coming to North Little Rock on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7 p.m.

She will be joined by special guests Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney.

The Verizon Arena made the announcement Friday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. Prices are $42.75, $62.75 and $77.75 per ticket, plus applicable taxes.

Fans can buy tickets at the Verizon Arena box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android