EPA, dicamba manufacturers reach agreement to minimize drift damage

The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with dicamba manufacturers to help minimize the damage caused by their product drifting to neighboring crops.

The announcement Friday stated Monsanto, BASF and DuPont came together with the EPA on new requirements for the use of dicamba "over the top" application to growing plants.

Manufacturers have voluntarily made label changes for requirements of those products to be imposed in 2018. Those requirements include:

Classifying products as "restricted use," permitting only certified applicators with special training, and those under their supervision, to apply them; dicamba-specific training for all certified applicators to reinforce proper use;

Requiring farmers to maintain specific records regarding the use of these products to improve compliance with label restrictions;

Limiting applications to when maximum wind speeds are below 10 mph (from 15 mph) to reduce potential spray drift;

Reducing the times during the day when applications can occur;

Including tank clean-out language to prevent cross-contamination; and

Enhancing susceptible crop language and record keeping with sensitive crop registries to increase awareness of risk to especially sensitive crops nearby.

Farmers will have the revised labels provided to them by the manufactures by the 2018 growing season, according to the EPA.

"Today's actions are the result of intensive, collaborative efforts, working side by side with the states and university scientists from across the nation who have first-hand knowledge of the problem and workable solutions," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in Friday's announcement. "Our collective efforts with our state partners ensure we are relying on the best, on-the-ground, information."

For more information from the EPA, click here.

