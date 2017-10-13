St. Bernards to offer free "Live Healthy" classes

St. Bernards will soon offer a new series of free classes for those looking for ways to “Live Healthy.”

Beginning Monday, Oct. 23, participants can learn fun and practical weight loss strategies, tips for increasing physical activity, suggestions for eating healthy on a budget, and some tried and true options for healthy eating during the holidays and while dining out.

“This is not a diet, it is not a miracle cure,” said Karen Summitt, health educator with the St. Bernards Population Health program. “We will share real food ideas and real strategies for really good health and real change that lasts.”

Summitt, who will be the facilitator, said the classes will be interactive with participants sharing their successes and ideas. The classes will also incorporate food demos, healthy recipes, and cooking tips.

“It is not a ‘quick fix’ class with special foods or supplements,” Summitt said. “It is instead a program to help people build skills and move toward better health.”

Classes will start at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Bernards Outpatient Imaging Center, 1144 E. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro, and last about an hour each.

Those interested in taking part should register by calling 870-207-7488.

