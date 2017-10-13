Department has several officers continuing their education

Officers across Region 8 are furthering their education thanks to a new program at Williams Baptist College.

The college got final approval in September to begin a program that allows current law enforcement officers to earn a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Three deputies with the Independence County Sheriff's Office are among the first to enroll in the courses.

Sergeant Michael Moody has been in law enforcement for almost 10 years.

"Been with the sheriff's office since 2010," Moody said.

The deputy is thankful to be continuing his education.

He hopes to learn new ways to look at crimes and new techniques to solve them, knowing he will gain tips from the instructors, who are all current or former law enforcement officers.

Moody said having three deputies in the program will benefit the entire department.

"It will bring in a new knowledge base from outside sources from the instructors, the general material, and everything in the course itself," Moody said. "So that will be new insights for us to look into and new information for the department."

Moody plans to pass along what he learns to younger deputies who are just starting out in the field.

His first class begins Monday, and the sergeant said he is ready to get started.

