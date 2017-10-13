School teaches good nutrition during National School Lunch Week

Friday marked the final day of National School Lunch Week.

The week is aimed at schools taking time to teach students about healthy eating, and that's exactly what happened at Jonesboro's Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

The school had students dress up and learn about different food groups.

Cafeteria Manager Diana Willie said they spent the week promoting their varied lunch options that include fresh fruits and vegetables each day.

That's something they hope students take away from this week.

"That fresh fruits and vegetables are good for you," Willie said. "The more you fuel your body, you fuel your mind, and it helps you study better."

Willie said she thinks their students are starting to understand more about choosing good nutrition through the lessons they've had this week.

