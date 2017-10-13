App helps recovering addicts find support base

There is now a social media app the provides support for recovering addicts.

It is called SoberGrid and it makes it easier for recovering addicts find support.

Brittany Main is a recovering addict. She said she needs all the support she can get.

“When I was out of treatment, I wanted to meet other sober people near me,” Main said. “I thought, hmmm, maybe there’s an app for that.”

SoberGrid is a location-based app that allows a person to reach others to help them through them through the hard times of recovery.

The app covers a wide range of addictions.

