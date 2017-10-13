First graduating class of Arkansas State University return to campus

50 years ago, Arkansas State College became Arkansas State University.

Friday, the first students to graduate from ASU were back on campus for their 50-year reunion.

Those alumni got to see pictures and memorabilia from 1967, as well as take a campus tour and eat lunch together.

Ron Durham earned a degree in choral music education from A-State and said there had been many changes to the school since it became a university.

“I’m proud of the place, it taught me what I needed to know,” Durham said. “It set my life straight, and I went out and lived a good life, and Jonesboro High School and Arkansas State College was a good part of that.”

Durham now lives in Long Beach, Mississippi but said he tries to come back to campus whenever possible.

He said it always brings back good memories.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android