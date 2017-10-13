Pond to be drained for cleaning

The city of Walnut Ridge announced Friday on Facebook that drainage of the pond at Stewart Park will begin in a couple of weeks.

The post said it will allow the city to clean out the pond which would ultimately make it a healthier environment for fish.

The pond will be closed throughout the winter.

The pond will be restocked in time for the youth fishing derby next year.

