Residents concerned over downtown traffic due to A-State game

With Arkansas State University's Homecoming game Saturday, residents are a bit concerned with traffic downtown.

According to the City of Jonesboro and the Downtown Jonesboro Association, traffic is usually not an issue in the area but when there are big events such as the game in town, it can spur up pockets of slow-moving traffic every once in a while.

Some residents said based on their past experiences, they are not looking forward to the possible congestion over the weekend.

"It will be bumper to bumper with many people trying to go places with only two lanes to do so," said one resident.

"It's going to be kind of crazy," said another resident. "I have seen accidents happen on these streets because of traffic but I can say it will be busy for businesses."

One resident even mentioned parking.

"Sometimes, you'll have people try to park and the cars behind them won't realize that what they are trying to do so it will be a lot of horn honking," said the resident. "It can definitely be hard to park at times."

"It is just stressful all around for me," said another resident. "I don't like it and you'll have many trying to rush through here so it can be very stressful and sometimes dangerous."

In any case, if traffic is to be congested over the weekend, drive and park safely downtown, yield to pedestrians, and have patience.

