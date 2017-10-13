Downtown Paragould holds annual Zombie Walk festivities

Downtown Paragould had a haunted celebration at their annual Zombie Walk Friday evening.

Gina Jarrett, executive director of Main Street Paragould, said this event was all about having a good time.

"We have done this a number of years," said Jarrett. "When they started wanting a zombie walk, we were all over it."

Jarrett said some residents take it very seriously.

"It is amazing to see people go all out where they spend hours on their costumes and they stay in character throughout the entire event," said Jarrett.

Jarrett said it started six years ago.

"When they first wanted it, I didn't understand it but that was when everyone was watching the Walking Dead so we gave it a shot and it has been successful ever since," said Jarrett.

The entrance fee was only $1 and a non-perishable food item.

"The dollar goes directly to Main Street Paragould for future events, but the non-perishable foot item goes straight to the Mission Outreach because this is a hard time for them where they need all the food they can get."

In the end, Jarrett said she is pleased to see so many participate.

"This type of activity brings people together and that is what Main Street is all about," said Jarrett. "It is a great opportunity. We got whole families out here. Tiny Zombies. It is a great fun thing for families and that is what community is all about."

