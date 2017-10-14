Police investigating two Saturday shootings

Blytheville police are investigating two shootings that happened within about 12 hours of each other Saturday.

According to Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson, a juvenile boy was shot just before 1:30 p.m.

It happened in the 1100-block of Willow Street in Blytheville.

Jefferson told Region 8 News around 3 p.m. that the shooting appears to be accidental.

He did say the juvenile was being taken to Regional One Health in Memphis to be treated.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Jefferson said no other details could be released about that incident at this time because of the investigation.

He said information should be released soon.

