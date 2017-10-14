Apartments damaged by fire, investigation underway

Crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

According to Jonesboro police, police and fire crews got on scene of the fire at a complex in the 5900-block of Rees Road, off of Commerce Drive, around 4:30 p.m..

Dispatch said the one building of the complex was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two apartments in that building were damaged.

Everyone did make it out safely.

Crews are still investigating the cause, but believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of one apartment.

